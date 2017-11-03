Damien Wilson fined $18,231 for roughing the passer

Getty Images

The league fined Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson $18,231 for a roughing-the-passer penalty against Washington.

On a third-and-three play in the first quarter, Wilson hit Kirk Cousins after the quarterback threw the ball to Ryan Grant for a 5-yard gain. Washington scored a touchdown four plays later.

Washington punter/holder Tress Way also saw his pay docked this week. He was fined $9,115 for a low block.

Way’s penalty came after Nick Rose‘s field-goal attempt was blocked and Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick ran it back 86 yards to the Washington 4. Officials penalized Way, costing Washington 2 yards. Dallas scored two plays later.