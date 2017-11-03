Darryl Roberts fined $24,309 for unnecessary roughness

Getty Images

Jets cornerback Darryl Roberts is celebrating a win over the Bills in Thursday night’s game, but the league’s reaction to a hit from last Sunday’s loss to the Falcons was less happy.

Roberts was flagged for unnecessary roughness on an incomplete pass to Falcons running back Devonta Freeman in the first half of the 25-20 Falcons win. PFT has confirmed with the league that Roberts was fined $24,309 for the play, which gave the Falcons 15 yards they used for a field goal on the final play of the second quarter.

Roberts’ teammate Brian Winters was not fined for grabbing the facemask of a Falcons player earlier in the game.

Falcons defensive tackle Ahtyba Rubin was playing his first game with the team and picked up a $18,231 fine for roughing Jets quarterback Josh McCown on a fourth quarter completion to Robby Anderson. The play helped move the Jets to the Falcons’ 30-yard-line, but they had to settle for a field goal that cut Atlanta’s lead to 22-20 with just under nine minutes to play.