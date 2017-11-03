Delanie Walker questionable after Friday return to practice

Getty Images

The Titans expect to have wide receiver Corey Davis on the field for the first time since Week Two, but they may be without another key member of the offense.

Tight end Delanie Walker sat out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday because of an ankle injury and his status for Sunday’s game against the Ravens will be up in the air a little while longer. Walker has been listed as questionable for the game after returning to practice as a limited participant on Friday.

If Walker, who leads the Titans with 32 catches, can’t play, Jonnu Smith would take on a bigger role in the offense. The rookie has 11 catches for 107 yards and two touchdowns so far this season.

The Titans got right tackle Jack Conklin back at practice on Friday after an illness kept him out on Thursday and appears set to play, but left guard Quinton Spain will be out with a toe injury.