Deshaun Watson: Journey back seems far, but I will conquer it

Getty Images

We’ve heard from a variety of players and coaches about the torn right ACL suffered by Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson during practice on Thursday and now we’ve heard from Watson as well.

The Texans rookie posted a long statement on Twitter Friday sharing thoughts, hopes and promises spurred by the injury. As Watson references at one point, it’s not the first time he’s dealt with a torn ACL. He tore the left one during a Clemson practice and then played in a rivalry game against South Carolina.

The Texans won’t let him do the same, but it would seem to be a good sign for Watson’s resiliency that the other injury didn’t stop his rise through the football ranks.

“They say you never miss it until it’s gone and even though it’s not gone for long, I already miss it. Yesterday, I felt like I let my teammates, my fans and my family down. However, as a child of God, I understand that everything happens for a reason. He DON’T make mistakes!

“Today, the journey back seems far but I’ve been here before and will conquer it once again. I want to thank each and every one of my teammates for their unwavering support. My NFL brothers, thanks for all the prayers. To my fans, I cannot begin to express my gratitude for your relentless encouragement. To the countless others who have reach out, I am humbled and can only say thank you from the depths of my heart. I play this game for you all, and I am grateful for the love you have shown me, not only over the past 24 hours, but throughout this entire season.

“I promise that I will continue to work diligently so that this team can one day bring a championship to Houston, and when I return, I will be better, stronger and more focused than ever before! Now the grind begins…. #815 #Memo GODSPEED. A small thing to a GIANT.”