Dolphins feel they have more versatility in backfield now

The Dolphins used running back Jay Ajayi a lot through their first seven games of the season as he ranks seventh in the league in rushing attempts with nearly 20 carries a game, but that didn’t stop them from trading Ajayi to the Eagles this week in a move that will change the look of their backfield.

While Miami has happy to use Ajayi that way, offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen said on Thursday that the team won’t be using Kenyan Drake, Damien Williams or anyone else as a workhorse back. Christensen noted that running back is “a violent position” while outlining what he calls a “committee” approach to the work.

Christensen thinks the team will have “maybe slightly” more versatility that they enjoyed with Ajayi on the team because Drake and Williams are “a little more natural” as receivers.

“There is a versatility with those guys and screens and some of those things,” Christensen said, via the Miami Herald.

Given how poor the Dolphins offense has been this season and the fact that both Drake and Williams were on the team all year, one wonders why the Dolphins didn’t integrate them into the offense more if versatility is something they think will lead to better results. The reports of locker room issues helping to push Ajayi out the door might explain that, especially if the offense doesn’t take any strides against the Raiders on Sunday night.