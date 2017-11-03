Dolphins to increase season-ticket prices for 2018

Posted by Mike Florio on November 3, 2017, 3:34 PM EDT
Most teams announce whether or not they’ll increase ticket prices for the next season after the current one ends. The Dolphins have opted to do so during the 2017 season, on the heels of a 40-0 prime-time debacle in Baltimore.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, 2018 season-ticket prices will increase by six to seven percent per game, on average.

“The price increases in place are different depending on market demand and in the context of a $500 million privately funded renovation by Steve Ross,” Dolphins president Tom Garfinkel said, via Jackson. “We didn’t take a huge price increase year one [of the renovations]. We didn’t go out with personal seat licenses.

“We chose to take increases over time. There’s a lot of value for season ticket members and their prices are significantly lower than individual and secondary market prices. The feedback that we’ve gotten is it’s a dramatically improved experience at the stadium.”

For any business, price point becomes a key factor in selling its goods or services. For sports teams, the challenge becomes setting a price that balances supply and demand in light of the fact that scalping has now become commonplace and, when done online, perfectly legal. Surely, it drives team owners crazy to see tickets being resold for a much higher price than they were sold in the first place, since that’s money that the team could have made.

Of course, if teams were to set prices for an amount that reflects what tickets often go for on the secondary market, plenty of teams may struggle to sell tickets without slashing prices.

The prevalence of electronic ticketing makes it easier for teams to tinker with prices more creatively than they currently do. From game to game, prices can rise or fall based on demand — especially in stadiums where the stigma of public money doesn’t create a vague sense that these for-profit business owners will deviate from the goal of maximizing profit.

12 responses to “Dolphins to increase season-ticket prices for 2018

  2. Of course they are. When you win your division every year and are always in contention for the Super Bowl, you need to raise those prices. Tickets are a hot commodity.

    Big raises all around for everyone doing such a great job.

    Wait. What?

    Last Super Bowl victory, 1974. Their tickets should cost what they cost then……

  6. And idiotic fans will continue to pay ever increasing costs to owners who do not give one ounce about them.
    I cancelled all my tickets a few years ago and am very happy to not pay outrageous amounts for parking, tickets, food/drink and stand around for multiple breaks in the action cause the because there is about the same amount of inactivity during a game, as there is actual playing.
    I love my huge flat screen, cheap beer, plenty of snacks, and keeping my money for my family, who appreciates it, instead of giving it away to the league…..who doesnt.
    Oh, and everyone in my home respects the anthem, or they will not be in my home

  9. Who announces a rate hike in the middle of the season? Who announces a rate hike after a 40-0 loss in the middle of the season? This is just bizarre. Par for the course during this NFL season I suppose, but Joe Robbie would have never dreamed of such a stunt.

  10. announce it when nobody is paying attention to the dolphins .. oh wait that’s an every day of the year thing. I quit worrying about the dolphins in the 90’s.

  12. Iknowitall says:
    And idiotic fans will continue to pay ever increasing costs to owners who do not give one ounce about them. . . . I cancelled all my tickets a few years ago
    ====

    Did you stop drinking coffee too? Buying groceries? Going to the movies? Drop cell service? Get rid of the internet (obviously not).
    Do you think the owners of those big businesses, or any other you or I patronize, care any more about us than the NFL does? Of course they don’t, and you’re fooling yourself if you believe otherwise. They al exist to make as much profit as possible off the backs of their customers, period.
    Does that make you an “idiot” for continuing to patronize the others, or just selective about which greedy corporations you will or won’t publicly take to the woodshed?

