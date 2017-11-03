Eagles say Zach Ertz will play, no call on Jay Ajayi yet

Getty Images

The Eagles offense welcomed a new face this week when the team made a trade with the Dolphins for running back Jay Ajayi, but it’s not clear at this point if they’ll be playing with him on Sunday.

Coach Doug Pederson said, via multiple reports, at his Friday press conference that no decision has been made at this point about putting Ajayi in the lineup against the Broncos. Ajayi has had a few days in Philly to get acquainted with the offense and will have two weeks before they return to the field after facing Denver.

LeGarrette Blount, Corey Clement, Wendell Smallwood and Kenjon Barner are the other running backs on hand in Philly.

Whether Ajayi plays or not, the offense will have tight end Zach Ertz. Ertz popped up on the injury report Thursday with a hamstring issue, but Pederson said Ertz is good to go against Denver. The tight end leads the team with 43 catches, 528 receiving yards and six touchdown catches.