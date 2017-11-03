Earl Thomas out for Seahawks on Sunday

Getty Images

The Seahawks said safety Earl Thomas suffered a minor hamstring injury near the end of last Sunday’s win over the Texans, but it isn’t one he was able to shake off this week.

Thomas was held out of practice because of the hamstring this week and he will be held out of this weekend’s game against the Redskins as well. Thomas was one of two Seahawks players ruled out for Sunday, joining guard Luke Joeckel and leaving Bradley McDougald to get the start in his place.

McDougald will likely be starting next to Kam Chancellor, although the Seahawks’ injury report stopped short of declaring it a sure thing. Chancellor is listed as questionable due to his ankle, but there’s been no talk about him missing the game in Seattle this week.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner, defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson and cornerback Jeremy Lane, who failed a physical with the Texans after being traded for tackle Duane Brown, are also questionable for the Seahawks.