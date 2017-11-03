Ezekiel Elliott on his legal fight: This is bigger than a suspension

Posted by Charean Williams on November 3, 2017, 3:03 PM EDT
If Ezekiel Elliott had served his six-game suspension, which the NFL issued Aug. 11, the Cowboys running back would have returned last week against Washington with nothing standing in his way of finishing the season. But Elliott continues his court battle with the NFL, getting something of an 11th hour reprieve this week.

He will play against the Chiefs on Sunday.

“Really, at this point, it’s hard for me to get down or up about this whole situation because tomorrow it could be something different,” Elliott said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “So I mean it’s really not, like I said, worth my time to even worry about. I’ve just got to trust my [legal] team and trust that they’re going to do everything they can do to the best of their ability to make sure I’m able to play ball.”

Elliott rejoined his teammates for practice Friday after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit granted him an administrative stay. It allows him to play pending the “motions panel” considering the issue, which likely happens next week.

Although Elliott has played in every game, his availability this season has been on a week-by-week basis as his case progresses through the court system. But Elliott said he has never considered giving up his fight.

“No,” Elliott said. “This is bigger than a suspension. It’s bigger than football, them [the NFL] trying to make me something I’m not.

“I’m not an abuser. That’s not who I am. This is my name and this is my reputation. This is something I’m going to have to life with beyond football. Every day is worth fighting.”

13 responses to “Ezekiel Elliott on his legal fight: This is bigger than a suspension

  3. Keep up the good fight, Zeke!! Being falsely labelled an abuser, does follow one for the rest of their life. It’s a shame ole Rog decided to follow his own vendetta, instead of listening to his own investigator. She interviewed the “victim” SIX times, and found her NOT credible and NO suspension. Why even have a lead investigator????? This investigation went on for over a year and this is the best Rog could come up with….smh…Hopefully, the owners will get a clue and NOT extend his contract!!!!

  5. Good for you. Stick to principle and you’ll win in the end. Goodell is a pathological liar and had defamed numerous people in the last decade, while cheating and protecting the Baltimore Ravens and Ray Rice.

    It’s beyond creepy at this point and the only way to save the NFL is to bury Goodell in a federal court, once and for all.

    Get him on that stand and let him perjure himself.

  6. This is the aspect that all these “just sit down and take your medicine” folks don’t understand: he is not fighting this simply because he doesn’t want to be suspended, he is fighting this because he claims to be innocent entirely. Being tagged as a “woman abuser” is just about the worst scarlet letter you can put on someone in American society. If Zeke is innocent, he has every reason to fight this until the end.

    The NFL has applied an inappropriately low burden of proof to a case that carries with it far more than 6 suspended games and a loss of income. It was incredibly irresponsible of them, and the fact that they continue to double-down on it while literally admitting at the conclusion of their investigation that they had no concrete evidence just rubs salt in the wounds.

    Personally as a man who sees serious issues with the direction we are headed as a society on social justice, the suspension itself seems trivial to me. I’m more looking forward to Zeke having his day in court (whether or not he has served his suspension already) where the NFL will have to answer for the great lengths they went to in order to make an example out of Zeke in the most inappropriate way possible. We aren’t talking about deflated footballs and a guy who destroyed evidence, here. We’re talking about accusations of domestic violence and a guy who has made every effort to be fully cooperative with the investigation, against an organization that has done everything in its power to conceal every part of their findings that suggest Zeke is telling the truth and his accuser is lying.

  9. Zeke’s been a POS from the moment he stepped on the OSU campus and it continues. Be a man and serve the suspension you earned. Anyone that defends this guy has the blinders on.

  12. Every negative comment on these Zeke posts unfortunately is from a Pats fan or someone so ‘one sided’ that it makes my head spin. Just ask yourself, if you yourself, were ever accused of something you DID NOT do, would you lie down and get steamrolled over it? Hell no you wouldn’t, you would stand and fight your case. So don’t go telling the man that he needs to just ‘Be a man and take your suspension’.

    That in itself is asinine.No one in their right mind wants to be labeled something that they in fact, are not.

    The people ignoring the sheer facts about this case and the discreditably of this woman are atrocious. He deserves to be vindicated if he’s innocent. End of story.

    I look forward to all the thumbs down this comment will get from Pats fans that are to short-sided to see that these two cases could not be any further from one another. Also, it will show me how many Pats fans truly are following these Zeke posts with an unbridled hatred.

