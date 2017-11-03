Ezekiel Elliott on his legal fight: This is bigger than a suspension

AP

If Ezekiel Elliott had served his six-game suspension, which the NFL issued Aug. 11, the Cowboys running back would have returned last week against Washington with nothing standing in his way of finishing the season. But Elliott continues his court battle with the NFL, getting something of an 11th hour reprieve this week.

He will play against the Chiefs on Sunday.

“Really, at this point, it’s hard for me to get down or up about this whole situation because tomorrow it could be something different,” Elliott said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “So I mean it’s really not, like I said, worth my time to even worry about. I’ve just got to trust my [legal] team and trust that they’re going to do everything they can do to the best of their ability to make sure I’m able to play ball.”

Elliott rejoined his teammates for practice Friday after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit granted him an administrative stay. It allows him to play pending the “motions panel” considering the issue, which likely happens next week.

Although Elliott has played in every game, his availability this season has been on a week-by-week basis as his case progresses through the court system. But Elliott said he has never considered giving up his fight.

“No,” Elliott said. “This is bigger than a suspension. It’s bigger than football, them [the NFL] trying to make me something I’m not.

“I’m not an abuser. That’s not who I am. This is my name and this is my reputation. This is something I’m going to have to life with beyond football. Every day is worth fighting.”