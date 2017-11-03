Friday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Said Bills G Richie Incognito, “They just outplayed us, outcoached us. Hats off to the Jets. They whipped our butts. It wasn’t our night.”

Dolphins offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen got razzed by a fellow jogger.

Where will the Patriots defense go after the bye week?

Rookie safeties Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye continue to impress for the Jets.

LB C.J. Mosley is living up to the Ravens’ high expectations.

Bengals DE Chris Smith is heading back to Jacksonville.

A look at how the Browns have shifted their offensive approach with QB DeShone Kizer.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is part of the fight against sex trafficking.

Texans P Shane Lechler enjoyed watching the Astros win the World Series.

A return to health has done good things for Colts DT Henry Anderson‘s game.

Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette is eager to pick up where he left off.

The Titans need to do better in the red zone and on third down.

Will RB Devontae Booker‘s role in the Broncos backfield grow?

It didn’t work in their last game, but Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said WR Tyreek Hill‘s pass looked “sweet” in practice.

The Chargers have stayed healthier this season.

What impact will RB Marshawn Lynch‘s return have on the Raiders?

Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence advised Ezekiel Elliott not to watch games during his suspension.

Can the Giants offensive line handle Aaron Donald?

RB Wendell Smallwood may be the odd man out in the Eagles backfield.

An update on Redskins injuries is a mixed bag.

A look at the Bears tight ends with Zach Miller out for the season.

Lions coach Jim Caldwell said the team wasn’t as close to trading TE Eric Ebron as some may have thought.

We’ll see what bye week adjustments the Packers made this weekend.

Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater reached out to Deshaun Watson after Watson’s knee injury on Thursday.

The Falcons play their first NFC South this week.

WR Devin Funchess is moving up the depth chart for the Panthers.

Justin Hardee has become a key special teams player for the Saints.

Buccaneers DT Gerald McCoy compared Drew Brees to Ant-Man ahead of Sunday’s game.

The Cardinals plan to get the ball to RB Adrian Peterson this weekend.

Rams RB Todd Gurley is trying to make sure the bye week doesn’t throw him off his game.

When will QB Jimmy Garoppolo play for the 49ers?

A big game last Sunday has raised Seahawks WR Paul Richardson‘s profile.