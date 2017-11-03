Jay Cutler, DeVante Parker expected to play, listed as questionable

Getty Images

There’s been little sign out of Miami this week that either quarterback Jay Cutler or wide receiver DeVante Parker are at risk of missing Sunday night’s game against the Raiders, but the team wasn’t quite ready to declare the two players as certain inclusions in the lineup.

Both Cutler and Parker were listed as questionable for the game. It was more than a week ago that head coach Adam Gase said Cutler would be returning to the lineup unless his rib injury took a turn for the worse and Cutler has practiced fully every day this week.

Parker missed three games with an ankle injury, but also practiced fully all week. Parker said he will be playing against Oakland and Gase said on Friday that Parker’s looked good.

Defensive ends Andre Branch and William Hayes and guard Jermon Bushrod also drew questionable tags despite full participation in practice.