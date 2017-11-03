Jerry Jones on Ezekiel Elliott: I’ve never seen such an ambiguous circumstance

Posted by Josh Alper on November 3, 2017, 12:05 PM EDT
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sounded like a happy man during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Friday morning and the reason for his good spirits wasn’t a big mystery.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott is set to play against the Chiefs this Sunday after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit granted a stay of Elliott’s six-game suspension pending a ruling on the appeal of Judge Katherine Polk Failla’s refusal to grant an injunction of the suspension until all legal matters before the court have run their course.

Jones said he’s “never seen such an ambiguous circumstance” as the Elliott case thanks to dueling court rulings that either leave Elliott eligible to play or on track to serve his suspension. He added that he sometimes needs to double-check each ruling to make sure if it is good or bad for Elliott and said he does not know when the full ruling on the appeal will happen. 

Jones was asked if the prospect of Elliott missing playoff games — Jones said he believes the suspension covers the postseason although there’s been some chatter that the language in the original suspension announcement mentions only regular season games — is something that’s crossed his mind. Jones said it has and he’s thought about what might be the best six games to miss, but that it’s ultimately not worth thinking about because the team can’t pick and because he doesn’t think Elliott should be suspended at all.

Jones said something similar after last Sunday’s win and added that Elliott “has in no way, by any standard in this country, done anything wrong.” Jones was asked about that comment and said that the Cowboys have “no tolerance within our organization for domestic violence,” but that Elliott has not committed domestic violence in the eyes of the law.  

23 responses to “Jerry Jones on Ezekiel Elliott: I’ve never seen such an ambiguous circumstance

  1. Really Jerry? How about when you cheered on Goodell for railroading Brady even after the NFL admitted to Judge Berman that they had zero evidence?

  3. Just once…just once I would love to read a Elliot article WITHOUT an immediate response from a Pats fan crying about the Tom Brady ruling. Air in Balls does not equate to accused Domestic Violence.

  4. Tom Brady was accused of deflating footballs. Zeke Elliott is accused of assaulting a woman.

    He and Tom Brady’s situation are not the same.

  6. poundtherock says:
    November 3, 2017 at 12:11 pm
    __________________________________________________

  7. poundtherock says:
    November 3, 2017 at 12:11 pm
    __________________________________________________

    Zeke was accused and found not guilty and did not destroy evidence.

  8. November 3, 2017 at 12:11 pm
    —————————————-

    Amen! Have you noticed the amount of Patriot fans that troll ANY post on the Cowboys? I think they’re nervous that Zeke wins. Then they will cry, unfair to Brady! It just gets old. We get it – Brady got screwed by good ole Rog. That doesn’t mean the same should happen to Zeke in something that is far more serious outside the football arena.

  9. poundtherock says:
    November 3, 2017 at 12:11 pm
    ———-

    Very true…..Elliott’s is far worse….and thus the penalty should be far worse as well. Maybe Goodell should rethink the 6 games and increase it to an entire season?

  10. No tolerance for domestic violence, but Greg Hardy was a great leader.

    That ewok is gonna serve some type of suspension, best to get it done sooner than later.

    ___________________________________________________________________________________

    How was he found not guilty? That’s news to me. Did it go to court and he was acquitted? There’s a difference between not guilty and not enough evidence to bring a criminal case. Brady was more “not guilty” then Zeke ever will be given every scientist in the country concludes the balls were not manually deflated. Zeke may be guilty, he may not be. As a Pats fan, I hate seeing him go through IF he is indeed not guilty. We are just simply pointing out the fact that Jerry Jones was singing a different tune when Brady was getting railroaded. Now the shoe is on the other foot…..

  13. This is working for the Cowboys. It’s like an injury report. Will Elliott play or not?

    Now it’s Friday. Who do you prepare for? Elliott or Morris/McFadden?

    It may suck come playoffs but this flip/flop may be good for the cowpokes.

  14. I think they’re nervous that Zeke wins. Then they will cry, unfair to Brady! It just gets old.
    ________________________________________________________________________________________________________

    Unfortunately, Zeke is not going to win. When the dust settles, the appeals court is going to side with the NFL. With the Brady case you had the NFL manipulate evidence, lie during the appeal, ignore science, use the punisher as the arbitrator, use the “independent” investigator as defense, and deny access to key people during the appeal hearing. If the court ruled Brady’s case was not egregious, they will do the same with Zeke. Sad, but true.

  15. Good Jerry, just keep on kicking the can down the road so that the suspension finally kicks in in time to insure Zeke will be off the field should the Cowboys actually make the playoffs.

  16. Amen! Have you noticed the amount of Patriot fans that troll ANY post on the Cowboys? I think they’re nervous that Zeke wins. Then they will cry, unfair to Brady! It just gets old. We get it – Brady got screwed by good ole Rog. That doesn’t mean the same should happen to Zeke in something that is far more serious outside the football arena.
    *******
    Perhaps you missed the point- most Pats fans would love for EZ to drub the NFL – at the same time – and relevant to this article – Pats fans have no sympathy for Jerry – for obvious reasons

  17. Didn’t Zeke get caught on video pulling a woman’s top down on a parade float? Pretty sure I would get charged with something if I wasn’t a 1st round RB. I know the rules are different for him though.

  18. Jerry’s head is going to out-and-out explode if EE ends up suspended for any playoff games the Cowboys may be in. Than again who knows. Convicted murders seem to get less hearings than Elliot. This may never end.

  20. Cowboys have “no tolerance within our organization for domestic violence,”

    Well, Greg Hardy proves his statement is a lie.

  22. thepunkyqb says:
    November 3, 2017 at 12:11 pm
  23. Brady destroyed his phone AFTER he was told they did not need it. Later, when they wanted it, he willingly turned over ALL of his texts to and from relevant people. As well, the NFL had ALL OF THE TEXTS from coaches and equipment guys.

    So please outline what evidence was destroyed?

    Further it may interest you that the science proved there was no tampering. Once the science proved there was NO CRIME, what evidence would you propose to collect.

    Your approach is tantamount to finding a missing person but still maintaining a murder investigation after he comes from a 4 day bender in Vegas.

