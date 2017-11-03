Jerry Jones on Ezekiel Elliott: I’ve never seen such an ambiguous circumstance

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sounded like a happy man during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Friday morning and the reason for his good spirits wasn’t a big mystery.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott is set to play against the Chiefs this Sunday after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit granted a stay of Elliott’s six-game suspension pending a ruling on the appeal of Judge Katherine Polk Failla’s refusal to grant an injunction of the suspension until all legal matters before the court have run their course.

Jones said he’s “never seen such an ambiguous circumstance” as the Elliott case thanks to dueling court rulings that either leave Elliott eligible to play or on track to serve his suspension. He added that he sometimes needs to double-check each ruling to make sure if it is good or bad for Elliott and said he does not know when the full ruling on the appeal will happen.

Jones was asked if the prospect of Elliott missing playoff games — Jones said he believes the suspension covers the postseason although there’s been some chatter that the language in the original suspension announcement mentions only regular season games — is something that’s crossed his mind. Jones said it has and he’s thought about what might be the best six games to miss, but that it’s ultimately not worth thinking about because the team can’t pick and because he doesn’t think Elliott should be suspended at all.

Jones said something similar after last Sunday’s win and added that Elliott “has in no way, by any standard in this country, done anything wrong.” Jones was asked about that comment and said that the Cowboys have “no tolerance within our organization for domestic violence,” but that Elliott has not committed domestic violence in the eyes of the law.