Joe Flacco is questionable but expected to play Sunday

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco fully practiced all week, has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play Sunday. Nonetheless, the team lists him as questionable on its final injury report of the week.

A brutal hit to the head from Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso on Oct. 26 left Flacco with a concussion and a bloodied left ear that required stitches. With 10 days between games, though, the Ravens were able to get their starting quarterback healthy for the Titans.

The Ravens have ruled out wide receiver Michael Campanaro (shoulder), safety Chuck Clark (thigh) and running back Terrance West (calf).

They list 11 other players as questionable, along with Flacco, including wide receivers Jeremy Maclin (shoulder) and Mike Wallace (back). The others are tight end Nick Boyle (toe), center Ryan Jensen (shoulder), tight end Vince Mayle (concussion), cornerback Jimmy Smith (Achilles), defensive tackle Michael Pierce (illness), offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (shoulder), safety Lardarius Webb (concussion), tight end Maxx Williams (ankle) and linebacker Tim Williams (thigh).