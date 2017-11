AP

Patriots offensive guard Joe Thuney and Chargers linebacker Hayes Pullard were fined for illegal actions on the same drive in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game.

The league fined Pullard $9,115 for a 15-yard facemask penalty as he tackled Patriots running back Dion Lewis on a 10-yard run.

Two plays later, on a 2-yard loss by Lewis, officials penalized Thuney penalized 15 yards for clipping.

The NFL also fined Thuney $9,115.