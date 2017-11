AP

The NFL fined Broncos safety Justin Simmons $24,309 for unnecessary roughness.

Simmons hit Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson in the league and neck area, even though he tried to lead with his shoulder. Officials penalized him 15 yards, giving the Chiefs an automatic first down on a third-down incompletion.

The Chiefs scored their first offensive touchdown of the game three plays later, taking a 14-0 lead with 6:11 remaining in the first quarter.

Simmons finished with five tackles.