Kaepernick’s legal team expands search terms for digital evidence

Posted by Mike Florio on November 3, 2017, 5:17 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Colin Kaepernick collusion grievance had a good week as it relates to the ongoing shunning of a quarterback by teams that clearly have needs for better quarterbacks. The Kaepernick collusion grievance may soon have plenty of good days and weeks as the process of gathering evidence commences.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Kaepernick’s legal team has expanded the scope of search terms that will be used when gathering evidence from text messages, emails, and other digital evidence. This means that a much greater haystack of communications will be available for the search for one or more needles — or large-caliber smoking guns — that would prove collusion.

Those terms (including obvious words like “Kaepernick” and “Trump”) will be used to track down messages exchanged between people on the same team and people who represent different teams that may have any relation, direct or indirect, to the search for quarterbacks and the decision not to sign that specific quarterback. League office internal and external communications also will be relevant.

Also, given the curious manner in which the Colts have handled the Andrew Luck shoulder injury, PFT has learned that Colts owner Jim Irsay could end up being questioned under oath regarding his team’s failure to pursue Kaepernick at any point this year. And here’s the thing about questioning Jim Irsay under oath — as Adam Schefter of ESPN learned the hard way earlier this year when interviewing Irsay for a podcast, Irsay has a tendency to respond to the greeting “how are you” with a disjointed, 14-minute stream of consciousness. And that tendency to ramble aimlessly can be deadly during a deposition, when anything the witness says can and will be used against him — and when every aspect of every response becomes the basis for follow-up questioning.

Schefter reported earlier in the day that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Texans owner Bob McNair, and Patriots owner Robert Kraft will also be questioned under oath. Those depositions have not yet happened (some have interpreted Schefter’s report to mean that they have), and it was known that they were targets. Geragos said on his podcast last week that McNair will be the first one to be questioned due to his “inmates running the prison” remark (which suggests institutional collusion, not the independent operation of 32 different businesses), and Geragos said on the PFT PM podcast that Kraft and President Trump flew together the day before President Trump told a crowd in Kentucky that the owners fear an “angry tweet” from the Commander-in-Chief if they give Kaepernick a job.

As to Jones, he’s been at the forefront of the “make them stand” movement. He also lacks a veteran backup to Dak Prescott, and Kaepernick would have made plenty of sense, given that he and Prescott have similar skills and abilities. Ditto for Kaepernick and Deshaun Watson, which means that McNair will be addressing not only his “inmates” remark but his failure to pursue Kaepernick.

Geragos has said on multiple occasions that this all could go away quickly, if some NFL team simply were to give Kaepernick a job. But it continues to be clear that the only team that would be interested in Kaepernick plays in Seattle, and that they’d want him only if Russell Wilson suffers a season-ending injury. As to the other 31 teams, the chances of Kaepernick getting a job remain somewhere south of slim and none.

Permalink 38 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

38 responses to “Kaepernick’s legal team expands search terms for digital evidence

  1. Making sense football-wise, and making sense business-wise, are two very different things. Sure, he might be a better backup than some, but he is also radioactive to the fan base.

    Also, they need to prove more than just two owners talked about not signing him. They have to prove that the decision was made together.

  2. No player who cared about the future of the NFL would ever be part of a suit like this. Who cares if owners colluded that had no intention of signing Kaepernick individually anyway. Is he saying if there wasn’t collusion, the Pats or Cowboys would have signed him? That is baloney. Kaepernick lost the league tons of revenue from his stunt.

  3. The Packers are starting Brett “87 Yards” Hundley this weekend. I don’t know if that’s proof of collusion but I do know there are at least 100 unemployed QBs who would be an upgrade. Do something, Ted!

  5. Owners make money whether they win or lose. The 49ers, under Jed York, have probably made more money than just about every other team, yet they probably have the fewest wins during that same time period. If they divided the TV revenue according to wins and losses, Kaepernick would have a job, and we’d be argueing about the name of the Redskins or something.

  7. I think the league wide disdain for Kaepernick outweighs any fears of legal culpability in terms of hiring him. If the P.C. bullies try to extract compensation, they’ll just fight it as long as they can. As Squidward Squatter said himself, “This is bigger than football.”, for them now.

  9. This is ridiculous. A private business can choose to hire or not hire any employee they want unless its based on their race, sex, religion, ect. Political views are not a protected class. Win or lose, its ridiculous that people think Kaep is “entitled” to a job. Millennials are the worst generation yet.

  10. They need to do a search for T.J. Yates, I want to know why he was unemployed until recently. Rumor has it he has thrown a football so he should be employed. Free T.J.!

  11. flipola says:
    November 3, 2017 at 5:21 pm
    Let’s just say they find 100% evidence of collusion. What then? You still can’t make a team sign him.

    —————-

    Then the union can void the current CBA, effective immediately. Which is the entire point of the suit.

  12. How many times has Squid said that his “protest” was “bigger than football”? Now he can’t deal with the possibility that the owners treat his presence as “bigger than football”. Seems pretty hypocritical to me, and grounds to dismiss this suit on it’s own.

  13. This should read, Kaepernick’s legal team expands fishing expedition hoping to turn up something they can twist into evidence.

  14. Also, a couple more things: First, how can anyone possibly sign the plaintiff in the case against them? At the very least, this will need to be resolved before anyone could possibly sign him. Second, given that, why depose Kraft? The Patriots have the most clear reason in the league for not signing him: Tom Brady, and a new backup, who already knows the system.

  17. If I’m an owner, I’m ordering my people to not draft any player with a militant background. I wouldn’t bring this in to my organization knowingly.

  18. I don’t get it. The NFL is a business. If a business does not want to hire a person because that person would hurt their business is not that their right? Kaepernick had a contract and he (not the the 49’s) opted out of it. He could be on a team now and making big bucks but he opted out of his contract. If all the owners (NFL Business) don’t want to hire him after he opted out how is that collusion?

  19. I am so sick of the nfl.

    I hope they find evidence of collusion, the players revolt, and the season grinds to a halt.

    The lopsided coddling of certain high profile quarterbacks, referee performance that favors certain players/teams, the demonization of high engine, old school defensive players, and the childish, selfish junior high celebrations have made this game cartoon-ish and neutered.

  20. Dude is a cancer. Why would anyone sign a sub par QB? All he is going to do is stir the team up and lose the team more fans and income. Remember the good old days when football players just played football? The MLB players stand for the Anthem and have every color of man from different countries. Many 3rd world ones. They know a good thing when they see it.

  23. First he tried to manipulate SF, then other players, then the entire nation, and now the legal system. The reasons to not hire him outnumber the reasons to hire him and that’s assuming he can play. But he’s terrible and everything is his fault.

  24. I cant imagine how loud the boo’s would be or how many empty seats would be in the stadium for the team that actually signed him. Media circus would be greater then the SuperBowl. That team should have RG3 as his backup and Ray Rice as the starting RB. I haven’t gone to a game since….signed by a combat Veteran. Stand for the Flag, kneel for prayer

  25. Dallas doesn’t need Kap as a backup because they found a cheaper alternative in Cooper Rush and being an UDFA he’s far cheaper than most backup QBs

  26. Why would anyone what this drama in their clubhouse? Does he really think he can force a team to sign him? If I was an owner, I wouldn’t touch this guy with a 10 foot pole. Let’s all not forget… he WALKED AWAY from his team and contract for 14 Million dollars! Please Kaep – GO AWAY!!

  27. collusion
    n. where two persons (or business entities through their officers or other employees) enter into a deceitful agreement, usually secret, to defraud and/or gain an unfair advantage over a third party, competitors, consumers or those with whom they are negotiating.

    ————————————————–

    Explain to me how this would apply to CK? If they’re not negotiating with CK – he’s not a party to collusion.

    They’ve done NOTHING to restrict his legal rights. He has a right to apply for a job in any industry he so chooses but he does NOT have a legal right or guarantee to receive that job. The fact he got a 1 million dollar book deal shuts the door on the idea that with the NFL he has no other means of income either.

    This is 1L stuff here.

  29. So I can file a lawsuit. So I can look threw their emails and documents to see if I can find something to “get” them. Somehow that doesn’t seem American.

  30. Like him or not, at this point, it’s pretty clear the owners decided they didn’t want him on a team because of his protest and the distraction it would bring. Whether or not this is the result of collusion is the question. But my goodness, there are team where Kaep would clearly be an upgrade…

  31. Suuuuuure… Put Irsay on the stand.

    “Mr. Irsay, why didn’t you pursue Kaepernick?”

    “We didn’t want him.”

    “But you didn’t even bring him in to talk. Why didn’t you want him?”

    “He’s not a fit for the Colts organization.”

    “In what way?”

    “In every way.”

    “Can you be more specific please.”

    “Sure. In every SINGLE way.”

    “Did you talk to other owners about Kaepernick?”

    “Baahahahaha. No.”

    “You’re not being very cooperative here.”

    “That’s not my job.”

    And on and on and on…

  32. “Let’s just say they find 100% evidence of collusion. What then? You still can’t make a team sign him.”
    Well, for starters the current CBA would be thrown in the garbage and the owners would have to turn over a bigger piece of pie to the “prisoners” if they had any chance of coming to a new agreement. Secondly, Kap would have enough in punitive damages to own an NFL team. Third, how do you think black players may feel about playing for the NFL or, at least, specific owners? They may have a case to get out of their contracts and start a league of their own. This aint the 50’s, there are enough black people with enough money to start a legitimate alternative league. Which one do you want to watch?

  33. there are team where Kaep would clearly be an upgrade…

    —————————–

    How can he be an upgrade when he lost his job, 100% due to production – to Blaine Gabbert?

    Who should Blaine be starting over? Why isn’t he?

  34. “Explain to me how this would apply to CK? If they’re not negotiating with CK – he’s not a party to collusion.

    They’ve done NOTHING to restrict his legal rights. He has a right to apply for a job in any industry he so chooses but he does NOT have a legal right or guarantee to receive that job. The fact he got a 1 million dollar book deal shuts the door on the idea that with the NFL he has no other means of income either.

    This is 1L stuff here.”

    I didn’t know they were still giving away law degrees in Cracker Jack boxes.

  36. flipola says:
    November 3, 2017 at 5:21 pm
    Let’s just say they find 100% evidence of collusion. What then? You still can’t make a team sign him.
    _________________________________________________

    It’s not about that. It’s all about da Benjaminsizzz…..

  37. It’s disappointing to me that this case is being given the legitimacy by the media that it has. The reality is that this case is a joke, and it will ultimately amount to nothing happening because it’s super-unlikely that there was any collusion that took place and the reality is that teams don’t want Kaepernick for much the same reason they didn’t want Tim Tebow: it’s too much of a circus for a backup quarterback. Kaep is far from the first person this has ever happened to, and he won’t be the last.

    This case was filed in a feeble attempt to essentially blackmail an NFL team into signing the guy. And IF the league thought there was even the slightest reason to worry that collusion did take place, a team surely would have snatched him up very quickly after this lawsuit was filed.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!