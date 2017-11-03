Leonard Fournette off Jaguars injury report

Getty Images

The Jaguars sat running back Leonard Fournette in Week Seven in hopes that resting for that game and the bye week would get his ankle healthy enough to go against the Bengals in Week Nine.

Mission accomplished.

Fournette was a full participant in practice all week and does not have an injury designation for Sunday’s game. Fournette will try to pick up where he left off before getting hurt as he put up 231 yards and three touchdowns in his last two appearances in the lineup.

The Jaguars are also set to get center Brandon Linder back after he missed three games with an illness, but they’ll have to wait to find out if wide receiver Marqise Lee, left tackle Cam Robinson and right guard A.J. Cann can go after listing them as questionable.