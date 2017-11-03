LeSean McCoy on the Jets: “They beat us down”

Getty Images

Bills running back LeSean McCoy says there wasn’t much question who the better team on the field was on Thursday night.

McCoy said after the Bills lost 34-21 to the Jets that playing against a swarming Jets defense made for a long night. McCoy gained just 25 yards on 12 carries and didn’t catch a pass.

“They played good,” McCoy said. “They beat us down. They were running to the ball fast, they were on their gaps [and] their routes to the ball. They communicated. Everything we did, they kind of stopped it. So give them a lot of credit. On a short week, they studied hard on film. The big plays we like to run, they took them out.”

McCoy said the Bills won’t get down about falling to 5-3 at the season’s halfway point. But he knows they missed a big opportunity to get a division win against a team the Bills thought they could have beaten.