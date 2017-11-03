Marcus Peters fined $12,154 for dunking over goalpost

Getty Images

The NFL didn’t mind using Marcus Peters‘ celebration for promotional purposes. But they were careful to fine him for it.

The Chiefs cornerback was fined $12,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct, after he dunked the football over the goalpost following his fumble return touchdown last week against the Broncos.

While celebration rules were relaxed this offseason, using the goalpost as a prop is still against the rules (since they’re afraid a player might knock the goalpost out of level and delay the game).

But the league had no problem with tweeting out the highlight, including the celebration in question, from their official Twitter account.