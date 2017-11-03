Matt Judon fined $18,231 for horse collar

Posted by Charean Williams on November 3, 2017, 5:21 PM EDT
The league fined Ravens linebacker Matt Judon $18,231 for a horse collar tackle.

Judon’s illegal tackle came after the game’s earlier brouhahas involving Kiko Alonso, Ndamukong Suh, Ryan Jensen and William Hayes. Judon’s fine was double their fines combined, with Alonso earning a $9,115 fine for his hit on Joe Flacco and the others escaping without their paychecks being docked.

Judon was penalized 15 yards following a 2-yard Kenyan Drake run with 4:22 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Dolphins ended up turning it over on downs in the Ravens’ 40-0 victory.

  1. His tackle did not even look like a hire a collar, and he’s paying twice what Alonzo is?

    This is nuts.

  2. You have got to be kidding.

    Seriously?

    So Judon takes a poor angle while making a tackle and causes a horse collar takedown which was unfortunate and rightly flagged. Now in the two years he’s been in the league he hasn’t shown a penchant for dirty plays and may have been fined one other time but I doubt it.

    Meanwhile Suh (the poster boy for dirty plays) chokes a quarterback AFTER THE PLAY and doesn’t get a fine???

    Am I missing something or is Rodger completely insane?

