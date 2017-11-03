Matt Judon fined $18,231 for horse collar

AP

The league fined Ravens linebacker Matt Judon $18,231 for a horse collar tackle.

Judon’s illegal tackle came after the game’s earlier brouhahas involving Kiko Alonso, Ndamukong Suh, Ryan Jensen and William Hayes. Judon’s fine was double their fines combined, with Alonso earning a $9,115 fine for his hit on Joe Flacco and the others escaping without their paychecks being docked.

Judon was penalized 15 yards following a 2-yard Kenyan Drake run with 4:22 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Dolphins ended up turning it over on downs in the Ravens’ 40-0 victory.