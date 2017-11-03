No fine for Ndamukong Suh, Kiko Alonso fined $9,115

Getty Images

Not only did Kiko Alonso not get suspended, he barely got fined (in the relative world of NFL crime and punishment).

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins linebacker was fined $9,115 for unnecessary roughness for last week’s hit on Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco.

Flacco left the game with a concussion and didn’t return, but is expected to play this week.

Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was not fined for grabbing Ravens backup quarterback Ryan Mallett by the throat, which was interesting considering Suh’s track record of fines.