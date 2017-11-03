Packers changing long snappers, again

Getty Images

Now it’s getting ridiculous for the Packers.

It’s one thing to lose quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a broken collarbone, now they can’t keep a long snapper on the field.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, the Packers are going to have to use their third long snapper of the season this week, after Taybor Pepper sustained a foot injury in practice.

“We’re moving forward,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy said. “It was an unfortunate injury yesterday at practice.”

They’re bringing back Derek Hart to fill in for him this week, rather than use emergency snapper Richard Rodgers, their backup tight end.

Pepper replaced Brett Goode earlier this year. Goode’s done one of the league’s most-overlooked jobs since 2008, other than the two games he missed at the end of 2015 with a torn ACL. He was brought back during training camp when others struggled, but he injured his hamstring in Week Three. They released him with an injury settlement the following week, and can’t bring him back until after Week 10.