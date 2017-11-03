Raiders rule out three cornerbacks

Getty Images

There was a hopeful sign for the Raiders secondary early this week when cornerback David Amerson was able to take part in Wednesday’s practice.

Amerson didn’t play last week because of a foot injury, but any hope of a return to action grew dimmer as the week went on. Amerson was back on the sideline Thursday and ruled out after remaining out of practice on Friday.

He won’t be the only member of the cornerback corps to sit out in Miami on Sunday night. First-round pick Gareon Conley remains out with a shin injury and Demetrius McCray will not play this week due to a knee injury. T.J. Carrie, Sean Smith and Dexter McDonald will be the corners available this weekend.

Safety Karl Joseph has been listed as questionable with the groin injury that kept him out last week, so the defensive backfield may be even thinner if things don’t go the right way for Joseph on Sunday morning.