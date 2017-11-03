Rams put Cody Davis on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Rams are going to be in New Jersey to take on the Giants on Sunday afternoon, but they won’t have safety Cody Davis in the lineup.

The Rams announced on Friday that Davis has been placed on injured reserve with a thigh injury. Davis was injured in the Week Six win over the Jaguars and did not play in Week Seven before the Rams went on their bye.

Davis has started twice in his six appearances this year and has 19 tackles and an interception. It’s his fifth season with the Rams overall.

The Rams have given a variety of players time at safety this season as Lamarcus Joyner has missed time with injury and Maurice Alexander was released after starting the first four games of the season. Joyner and rookie John Johnson will likely handle the starting roles with Davis out of the picture.