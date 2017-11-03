Ravens activate Maurice Canady from IR

Getty Images

The Ravens had a long run of injuries this summer and several players were lost for the season before it even got underway.

Cornerback Maurice Canady was one of the players that got hurt, but not one of the ones lost for the season. Canady was activated from injured reserve on Friday and rejoins the 53-man roster after three months on the shelf and two months on injured reserve.

Canady played four games for the Ravens last year and recorded two tackles. He was vying for work in nickel packages before getting hurt and will join Brandon Carr, Jimmy Smith, Marlon Humphrey and Jaylen Hill at corner for Baltimore.

When Canady went on IR in earl September, the Ravens brought back wide receiver Chris Matthews. They reversed that move with Canady returning to the team and Matthews getting a pink slip.