Report: Texans adding T.J. Yates to quarterback mix as well

The Texans are apparently adding another quarterback today, and #asexpected, he isn’t Colin Kaepernick either.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Texans are signing T.J. Yates in the wake of the season-ending knee injury suffered in practice yesterday by Deshaun Watson.

Previous reports said they were also adding Matt McGloin to the mix as well, as they look for options behind Week One starter Tom Savage.

Yates at least has some credentials with the Texans, as he led them to their first playoff win in 2011.

This actually makes his third stint with the team, as he was also with them in 2015 when they cut Ryan Mallett, but he suffered a torn ACL. He’s also had stints with the Falcons and Dolphins, and was most recently with the Bills.

He’s played in 18 games, and has a career passer rating of 72.8.