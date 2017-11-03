Ryan Kalil out, Trai Turner questionable for Panthers

Getty Images

The Panthers are adjusting their offense on the fly this week anyway. So they might as well do it without the man in the middle.

Center Ryan Kalil is out again this week with the next injury that has kept him out of all but two games this year. He came up sore prior to Week Two, and tried to play against the Eagles but couldn’t finish the game.

At least fellow Pro Bowler Trai Turner has made some progress. He’s listed questionable for Sunday’s game against the Falcons with a knee problem. Panthers coach Ron Rivera told reporters he’d be listed as probable if that designation still existed, so he’s playing

Having the middle of their line compromised complicates the issues they created by trading with receiver Kelvin Benjamin to the Bills this week. They wanted to get faster receivers out there instead of a pair of big slow guys (Devin Funchess will now be joined by a group including rookie Curtis Samuel), in hopes that stretching the field will help a stagnant running game.