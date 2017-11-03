Six already out for Giants against Rams

Getty Images

The Giants won’t have much work to do to turn in an inactive list Sunday against the Rams.

They’ve already declared six players out for this week’s game, including right tackle Justin Pugh (back) and center Weston Richburg (concussion).

Also out are linebackers Jonathan Casillas and BJ Goodson, and defensive ends Olivier Vernon and Kerry Wynn.

With cornerback Janorris Jenkins suspended, that’s their seven they’ll have to declare 90 minutes before kickoff.

Cornerback Donte Deayon is questionable with an ankle injury, but being though injury depleted has left the Giants that way as a whole.