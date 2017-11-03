Stefon Diggs says Vikings’ receivers don’t worry about who their quarterback is

Getty Images

The Vikings opened the season with Sam Bradford at quarterback, went to Case Keenum after Bradford’s Week One injury, and may go to Teddy Bridgewater if he shows in practice that he’s all the way back from last year’s injury. And the Vikings’ receivers don’t particularly care who’s throwing the ball.

That’s the word from Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs, who said on PFT Live that none of the receivers spend any time thinking about who’s playing quarterback.

“It’s not something we talk about or even think about in the receiver room,” Diggs said. “We’re going to support them no matter who it is, no matter what’s going on, no matter the situation, we’ve got faith in whoever they put back there. We’ve got to catch the ball anyway regardless of who’s throwing it.”

Not many teams have three quarterbacks they’re confident they can win with, but the Vikings do. That’s a good position for a team to be in, and Diggs sounds happy bout it.