T.J. Lang expects boos in return to Lambeau Field

AP

Playing a game at Lambeau Field is nothing new to guard T.J. Lang.

Playing a game at Lambeau Field while a member of the visiting team is a new experience, though. Lang signed with the Lions this offseason after eight years with the Packers and will return to his former home stadium for the first time on Monday night. When he does take the field, Lang isn’t expecting a warm response.

Lang said there were no hard feelings about his exit, but he expects to hear boos that usually rain down on players from division rivals.

“I don’t think it was a relationship that ended on bad terms. Certainly not from my end,” Lang said, via the Detroit Free Press. “But you never know with fans. Obviously a division rival, I think they kind of forget pretty quick how long a guy played there. But it is what it is. I don’t look for cheers, boos, it doesn’t matter to me. It’s not going to affect my mind-set.”

Lang’s return might be a story early in the game, but the stakes should make it an afterthought before too long. At 3-4, the Lions need a win to be two games back of the Vikings at the end of the first half while the Packers are trying to show they can win a game without Aaron Rodgers in the lineup.