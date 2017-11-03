T.J. Yates will back up Tom Savage this week

Getty Images

The Texans signed T.J. Yates and Matt McGloin after losing Deshaun Watson for the season. Both only just arrived in Houston, but both have familiarity with Bill O’Brien and the Texans’ offense.

One of them has to back up Tom Savage on Sunday, and the Texans picked Yates for that role this week, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

“This situation, it was important to have a couple of guys who had an idea of what you’re doing,” O’Brien said of Yates and McGloin. “At least they have an idea of how a formation is called in case they have to play or a protection is called. They have a background.”

Yates has seven career starts, all with Houston, and is 4-3. That includes a 2-0 record in 2015.