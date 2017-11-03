Texans waive Dorian Johnson

Getty Images

The Texans signed quarterbacks T.J. Yates and Matt McGloin after losing Deshaun Watson for the season. That left them needing to clear a roster spot after placing Watson on injured reserve.

Houston announced it has waived offensive guard Dorian Johnson. The Texans signed him Oct. 11, but he had not played in a game this season.

The Cardinals drafted Johnson in the fourth round this spring, but they released him Sept. 2. Arizona signed him to their practice squad the following day, where he stayed until the Texans signed him to their 53-man roster.