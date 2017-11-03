Thomas Davis fined for hit that sounded bad

Getty Images

Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis is not happy with what he heard from the league, about something they heard.

Via Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer, Davis was upset about being fined $48,620 for a hit to Buccaneers receiver Adam Humphries, which drew an unnecessary roughness penalty on the play.

“As a 13yr vet that honestly tries to play the game of football the way it’s supposed to be played! I can’t imagine that this freakin’ tackle would cost me $48,620!” Davis wrote on Instagram. “Not a single part of this play was dirty! I love playing this game but if this was illegal then it’s time for me to retire! #AppealOnDeck”

Davis said after the game that when he asked officials why he was flagged, their explanation surprised him.

“The explanation was [the official] heard helmet to helmet, which is the craziest thing I’ve ever heard a ref tell me,” Davis said.

He’ll get a chance to present his case to the league later, in hopes of reducing the fine.