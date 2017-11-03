Trent Williams, Spencer Long on track to miss another game

Getty Images

The Washington offensive line was missing three starters for last Sunday’s loss to Dallas and it looks like they will be down at least that many again this weekend.

The Redskins released their injury designations for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks and left tackle Trent Williams and center Spencer Long are each listed as doubtful to play after sitting out last weekend. Williams is dealing with a knee injury that is going to require surgery and Long has injuries to both knees, which is why they are expected to join left guard Shawn Lauvao on the inactive list.

Lauvao has been ruled out with a stinger and could have even more company on the sideline. Right guard Brandon Scherff is questionable with the knee injury that kept him out last week and reserve tackle Ty Nsekhe is doubtful due to a core muscle injury.

The injury list continues beyond the offensive line. Tight ends Jordan Reed (as expected) and Niles Paul are out along with defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis and five others are questionable for a team that likely wishes they had still had a bye week in their pocket for recuperative purposes.