Washington activates DeAngelo Hall from PUP

Getty Images

Washington activated safety DeAngelo Hall from the physically unable to perform list. It waived offensive lineman Orlando Franklin in a corresponding move.

Hall, 33, is in his 14th season but has not played since tearing an ACL last season in a Week 3 game. He returned to practice two weeks ago.

With D.J. Swearinger and rookie Montae Nicholson holding down the starting safety spots, Hall isn’t sure what role Washington has planned for him. Not that it matters. Just getting back on the field for the first time in more than a year has Hall excited.

“It’s like riding a bike,” Hall said, via Stephen Czarda of the team website. “Some things are going to be a little rusty, but for the most part it’s still football. I’ve been still trying to train my eyes, get back there with the coaches as much as possible and just kind of see what they’re seeing, talk to the guys and see what they’re seeing, see how I probably would’ve played it and kind of how I see it. We do a lot of dialogue back and forth.

“I think I’ve gotten a good grasp of understanding how we want things done. It’s just physically going out and doing it. It’ll make it a little easier on me than on a four-year guy who hasn’t played a lot of football. I’ve played enough football where I can kind of get back on the bike and get going. Might stumble a little bit here and there, but I can get up and go full speed.”

Hall remains the active NFL’s active leader in interceptions, with 43. He also has 797 tackles, 130 passes defensed, 15 fumble recoveries, 11 fumbles forced and two sacks.