Week Nine injury report roundup

Week Nine kicked off on Thursday with a Jets win and it continues with 11 more games on Sunday, which means that the 22 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

Questionable players are uncertain to play, doubtful players are unlikely to play and out should be self-explanatory. Players who are on active rosters and don’t appear below should be considered healthy enough to play barring any announcements on Saturday. The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Falcons at Panthers

The Falcons will play without LB Duke Riley (knee) again this week.

Panthers C Ryan Kalil (neck) continues to miss time and T John Theus (concussion) has been ruled out as well. G Trai Turner (knee) and RB Fozzy Whittaker (ankle) are listed as questionable.

Colts at Texans

QB Andrew Luck is off the injury report for the first time this year, but only because he’s been placed on injured reserve. RB Matt Jones (ankle), LB John Simon (neck) and CB Quincy Wilson (knee) have all been ruled out. LT Anthony Castonzo (knee) has been listed as questionable.

As with the Colts, the injury that makes the biggest difference for the Texans this week doesn’t appear on the injury report. QB Deshaun Watson (torn ACL) has been placed on injured reserve. LB Dylan Cole (hamstring) and DE Joel Heath (knee) will not play and CB Johnathan Joseph (shin, quadricep) are listed as questionable.

Bengals at Jaguars

WR Tyler Boyd (knee) remains out for the Bengals and LB Kevin Minter (elbow) will also miss the game. K Randy Bullock (back) and DE Michael Johnson each drew questionable tags.

The Jaguars will be getting RB Leonard Fournette back this weekend. WR Marqise Lee (knee), T Cam Robinson (ankle) and G A.J. Cann (triceps) are all questionable to join him in the lineup.

Buccaneers at Saints

Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston (right shoulder) is listed as questionable, but will start barring an unforeseen development. CB Brent Grimes (shoulder) will miss the game while DE Robert Ayers (ankle), DT Chris Baker (ankle), LB Kendell Beckwith (knee) and WR Adam Humphries (rib) are also listed as questionable.

G Larry Warford (abdomen) is out again for the Saints. Two other offensive linemen — G Andrus Peat (hip), T Terron Armstead (shoulder) — are listed as questionable and make up the rest of the injury report.

Rams at Giants

The Rams return from their bye week with a clean injury report.

The Giants are also returning from their bye, but the situation is much different. LB Jonathan Casillas (neck), LB B.J. Goodson (ankle), G Justin Pugh (back), C Weston Richburg (concussion), DE Olivier Vernon (ankle) and DE Kerry Wynn (knee) have all been ruled out. CB Donte Deayon (ankle) is listed as questionable.

Broncos at Eagles

Broncos T Donald Stephenson (calf) won’t play this weekend. LB Todd Davis (ankle), G Ronald Leary (elbow) and WR Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) are considered questionable for Sunday, although Sanders is expected to return to action.

It’s a brief injury report for the Eagles. CB Ronald Darby (ankle) and TE Zach Ertz (hamstring) are questionable, but coach Doug Pederson said Ertz will play.

Ravens at Titans

WR Michael Campanaro (shoulder), S Chuck Clark (thigh) and RB Terrance West (calf) have been ruled out for the Ravens. TE Nick Boyle (toe), QB Joe Flacco (concussion), C Ryan Jensen (shoulder), WR Jeremy Maclin (shoulder), TE Vince Mayle (concussion), DT Michael Pierce (illness), CB Jimmy Smith (achilles), T Ronnie Stanley (shoulder), WR Mike Wallace (back), S Lardarius Webb (concussion), TE Maxx Williams (ankle) and DT Tim Williams (thigh) make up a long list of questionable players.

The Titans won’t have G Quinton Spain (toe) in the lineup. LB Nate Palmer (ankle) and TE Delanie Walker (ankle) are listed as questionable.

Cardinals at 49ers

The Cardinals ruled out C Daniel Munyer (toe). LB Karlos Dansby (finger, hamstring), RB Andre Ellington (quadricep), WR Brittan Golden (groin), DT Frostee Rucker (knee, hip) and WR Chad Williams (back) are questionable to play.

Six 49ers — T Garry Gilliam (knee), DT D.J. Jones (knee), DE Aaron Lynch (calf), T Joe Staley (eye), DE Solomon Thomas (knee), CB K'Waun Williams (quadricep) — have been ruled out and WR Pierre Garçon (neck) is headed for injured reserve. LB Reuben Foster (ribs) is questionable after missing last Sunday’s loss to the Eagles.

Redskins at Seahawks

It’s another packed injury report for the Redskins. DE Matt Ioannidis (hand), G Shawn Lauvao (stinger), TE Niles Paul (concussion) and TE Jordan Reed (hamstring) are all out this week. C Spencer Long (knee, knee), T Ty Nsekhe (core muscle) and T Trent Williams (knee) will likely make up the rest of the inactive list after drawing doubtful designations. CB Bashaud Breeland (knee, groin), WR Jamison Crowder (hamstring), RB Rob Kelley (ankle), S Montae Nicholson (shoulder, shoulder), G Brandon Scherff (knee) and LB Martrell Spaight (shoulder) round things out with questionable tags.

G Luke Joeckel (knee) and S Earl Thomas (hamstring) have been ruled out by the Seahawks. It’s wait and see for S Kam Chancellor (ankle), CB Jeremy Lane (thigh), WR Tanner McEvoy (hamstring), RB C.J. Prosise (ankle), DT Sheldon Richardson (oblique) and LB Bobby Wagner (hamstring) after being listed as questionable.

Chiefs at Cowboys

LB Dee Ford (back) and WR Albert Wilson (hamstring) are out for the Chiefs. LB Justin Houston (knee) is listed as questionable.

Cowboys WR Cole Beasley (concussion) said he’s been cleared from the concussion protocol, but is still listed as questionable. CB Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) and K Dan Bailey (right groin) are out this week while WR Noah Brown (thigh) and DT Maliek Collins (foot) join Beasley with questionable tags.

Raiders at Dolphins

Three cornerbacks — David Amerson (foot), Gareon Conley (shin) and Demetrius McCray (knee) — are out for the Raiders. G Gabe Jackson (ankle), LB Cory James (knee), S Karl Joseph (groin), LB Marquel Lee (ankle), LB Nicholas Morrow (ankle) and RB Jamize Olawale (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

QB Jay Cutler (ribs) and WR DeVante Parker are expected back for the Dolphins, but got listed as questionable. DE Andre Branch (groin), G Jermon Bushrod (hand) and DE William Hayes (hamstring) make up the questionable contingent.