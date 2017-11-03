Zeke’s legal case likely has two more steps, this season

Posted by Mike Florio on November 3, 2017
Jerry Jones is right; the never ending Ezekiel Elliott legal odyssey continues to be incredibly ambiguous. However, the end of this crooked road could be coming, soon.

Friday’s decision to freeze the status quo temporarily, allowing Elliott to face the Chiefs, will lead to three judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit taking up soon (likely next week) the question of whether Elliott’s suspension should be delayed while the appeal of the denial of a preliminary injunction is considered. If the three-judge “motions panel” agrees to delay the suspension while the appeal of the denial of the injunction proceeds, Elliott will play at least until the appeal of the denial of the injunction is resolved.

If the three-judge motions panel declines the motion to delay the suspension pending appeal, Elliott will be required to sit until the appeal of the ruling against an injunction is resolved. Which means that he could miss some games while he waits for a three-judge appeals panel to rule on whether Judge Katherine Polk Failla erred when she refused to give Elliott an injunction blocking his suspension while the lawsuit proceeds.

Barring a settlement (which is highly unlikely), the three-judge appeals panel eventually will decide whether Judge Failla got it right. If Elliott wins the appeal, the remaining games of the suspension would be blocked until the case regarding the legality of the suspension ends.

At that point, the NFL would still have the ability to throw a 100-yard Hail Mary and try to get the Supreme Court to reinstitute the suspension while the case proceeds. But the far more likely outcome would be that Elliott plays for the rest of the year, with the possibility of avoiding the suspension altogether, if he can ultimately win on the question of whether he shouldn’t have been suspended in the first place.

To summarize, he plays this week. Next, three judges will decide whether he plays until three judges decide whether Judge Failla got it wrong. Then, three judges will decide whether Judge Failla got it wrong. Eventually, Judge Failla will decide whether the NFL improperly suspended Elliott, subject to multiple layers and levels of appeal.

So, basically, get comfortable.

  1. “If he can ultimately win on the question of whether he shouldn’t have been suspended in the first place.”

    I’m pretty sure it was him who lifted up a womans top in front of the western world.

  3. It will never be perfect, but our justice system is set up this way for a reason. That whole American ideal of “justice for all,” and the principle of checks and balances. I know it is boring and seems wasteful, but it is something special.

    And that’s all the anthem protests are about. Black white or other, we all deserve the justice promised to us as citizens. Due process, trial by a jury of our peers, etc. Police should not so readily use lethal force, one man’s panicked decision should not replace the wisdom and experience of our justice system. Why is that so divisive, if their isn’t some racial animus behind it? Or do you need your kid to be killed by a public servant before you start believing in America too?

  4. joetoronto says:
    November 3, 2017 at 1:01 pm
    “If he can ultimately win on the question of whether he shouldn’t have been suspended in the first place.”

    I’m pretty sure it was him who lifted up a womans top in front of the western world.

    And if you would actually have payed any bit of attention to the ruling from the NFL, that incident had nothing to do with his 6 game suspension. People need to get over their blind hatred of the Cowboys and/or Jerry Jones and see this for what it truly is. An attempt by the NFL to avoid a PR nightmare by allowing another ‘woman abuser’ to go free. Problem is there isnt evidence to support the accusation he beat the ex-girlfriend.

    Right now the NFL needs to say “You know what? This has gone far enough. Attempts at suspending him this season is over. This will be revisited in the offseason. And win, lose, or draw both parties will agree to the decision by a TRULY NUETRAL arbitrator”

