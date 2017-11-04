Bills sign Travaris Cadet

Getty Images

After losing a running back for the season on Thursday night, the Bills have added a running back today.

Travaris Cadet is signing with Buffalo. Cadet was released by the Jets two weeks ago.

The Bills will likely use Cadet primarily as a special teams player to replace Taiwan Jones, who broke his arm on Thursday and won’t play again this year.

Cadet began his career with the Saints and has played most of his career with the Saints, with other brief stints with the Patriots and 49ers as well as the Jets. He has just 87 career rushing yards but has added 105 catches for 866 yards and seven touchdowns in addition to his special teams contributions.