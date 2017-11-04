Chiefs return to their initial home on Sunday

Getty Images

Whenever the Chiefs and Cowboys get together, it’s a reminder of the early days of the AFL-NFL war that culminated in the merger of the two leagues.

In 1960, the AFL launched with a franchise in Dallas. Named the Texans. Red uniforms with white numbers, and an outline of the state of Texas on their helmets. That same year, the Cowboys joined the NFL, and the two teams competed for Dallas.

Eventually, the Texans conceded the market and moved to Missouri. The Dallas Texans became the Kansas City Chiefs in 1963.

It’s the Chiefs’ first trip to Dallas since 2005, and the Chiefs haven’t won there since 1975. The Cowboys lead the all-time series, which began in 1970, 6-4.

The Cowboys had been planning to play without running back Ezekiel Elliott before his suspension was yet again delayed by a court order. The Cowboys have lost their last two home games, however, blowing double-digit leads in each of them.