Despite injury, Browns give Joe Thomas a pay raise

After Browns left tackle Joe Thomas suffered a season-ending triceps injury, he said he would need some time to decide whether he was going to keep playing. It appears the Browns have enticed him to return.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Browns amended Thomas’s contract this week, giving him a $1.5 million roster bonus that he has already received, plus a $1.5 million raise on next year’s salary.

It’s rare that a player who just suffered a season-ending injury would be given a pay raise, but Thomas is a rare player: He’s the best player the Browns have had since re-entering the league in 1999, and he’s still playing the left tackle position at a high level, which will be important when and if the Browns ever find themselves a franchise quarterback.

So while the Browns are in the unfamiliar position of playing without Thomas for the rest of this season, they’ll have him back next season. And their beleaguered front office can claim a victory of sorts in keeping the team’s best player happy.