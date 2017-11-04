Giants place Weston Richburg on IR, promote Tim Scott

Getty Images

The Giants placed center Weston Richburg on injured reserve Saturday. They promoted defensive back Tim Scott off the practice squad to take his roster spot.

Richburg has not played since being diagnosed with a concussion Oct. 1.

The Giants made Richburg a second-round pick in 2014, and he started his rookie season at left guard before becoming the starting center in 2015. He had missed only one game in his career before his concussion.

Scott adds depth at cornerback, with Janoris Jenkins suspended and Donte Deayon questionable after injuring his ankle in Thursday’s practice.

The Giants signed Scott on Aug. 24, and he played in two preseason games. New York waived him Sept. 1 before re-signing him to the practice squad two days later. He has never played in a regular-season game.