Jamison Crowder downgraded to out

Getty Images

Receiver Jamison Crowder joins the list of Washington players who won’t be going to Washington state.

Crowder has been downgraded from questionable to out with a hamstring injury; he didn’t travel with the team to Seattle.

Also out for Washington are defensive end Matt Ioannidis (hand), guard Shawn Lauvao (stinger), tight end Niles Paul (concussion), and tight end Jordan Reed (hamstring).

Other questionable players who presumably made the trip are cornerback Bashaud Breeland (knee, groin), running back Rob Kelley (ankle), safety Montae Nicholson (shoulder, shoulder), guard Brandon Scherff (knee), and linebacker Martrell Spaight (shoulder).

Center Spencer Long (knee, knee), tackle Ty Nsekhe (core muscle), and tackle Trent Williams (knee) are each listed as doubtful; they have not been downgraded to out, either.