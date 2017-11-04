Martellus Bennett is doubtful for Monday night

Getty Images

If Packers tight end Martellus Bennett intends to retire after the season, he’ll likely be playing one less game between now and the end of the year.

Bennett, who didn’t practice all week, is listed as doubtful for Monday night’s game against the Lions.

It’s unclear how the injury happened. The Packers were off in Week Eight, and there was no obvious injury in Week Seven.

Also doubtful for the game are linebacker Ahmad Brooks (back) and defensive lineman Quinton Dial (chest). Linebacker Joe Thomas (ankle) is out, cornerback Damarious Randall (hamstring/illness) is questionable, and guard Lane Taylor (ankle) is questionable.

Bennett declined to talk to reporters this week about his social-media statement regarding a plan to retire. He’d owe the Packers $4.2 million in signing-bonus money if he proceeds.