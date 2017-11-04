Report: Saints’ Delvin Breaux has setback, may not play this year

Getty Images

The Saints approached this season expecting Delvin Breaux to be their top cornerback. Now he may not play at all this year.

Breaux, who suffered a fractured fibula in August, has experienced a setback and may not play at all this year, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. That may explain why coach Sean Payton has been refusing to say when the Saints would activate Breaux.

Breaux has had a long and injury-filled journey to the NFL. He earned a scholarship to LSU but never played there because of a severe injury in high school. He then played for a couple of minor league pro teams, then went to the Canadian Football League and became an All-Star, and finally signed with the saints and started all 16 games in 2015. Unfortunately, leg and shoulder injuries forced him to miss 10 games in 2016, and now he might miss all 16 games in 2017.

The good news for the Saints is that their pass defense has improved significantly over the course of this season, thanks in large part to rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore. The Saints are doing fine without Breaux, even if they’d love to have him back.