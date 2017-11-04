Saturday one-liners

Getty Images

What’s the best way to protect Dolphins QB Jay Cutler‘s damaged ribs? “Avoid getting hit.”

The Bills found a silver lining in Thursday’s debacle, as it relates to QB Tyrod Taylor‘s ability to have a good night of passing under constant pressure.

The Patriots have done a good job at getting solid performances out of players who have failed elsewhere.

Don’t look now, but the 4-5 Jets are actually playoff contenders.

Get to know Ravens RG Matt Skura, a reformed Steelers fan.

With three straight road games coming for the Bengals, can the Bengals win on the road?

In losing his chance to get QB A.J. McCarron, Browns coach Hue Jackson may have emerged as the biggest winner. (But, no, that doesn’t make him 2-23 since 2016.)

Steelers DL L.T. Walton has earned the trust of coaches, and he’s now earning more opportunities to play.

Texans RB D'Onta Foreman hopes to earn a bigger role.

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton‘s numbers are down, but he’s still playing an important part in the offense.

Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey, on Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey: “It don’t matter who you put up in front of Jalen. Watch on Sunday. Whatever receiver lines up on me, I’m going to get your respect. By the end of the game, you are going to respect who I am and respect how I play.’’

QB Vince Young will be among 80 former Titans who will attend Sunday’s game against Baltimore.

The Broncos can cover receivers, but can they handle tight ends?

Yes, the Chiefs are 6-2, but the fans have seen this movie too many times.

Here’s a look at what’s working and what isn’t working for the Chargers’ defense.

Raiders LB Cory James is learning a lot from Navorro Bowman.

As former Cowboys QB Tony Romo prepares to broadcast his first Cowboys game, he’ll be facing plenty of scrutiny as fans and media listen for bias.

Former Giants coach John McVay will be watching his grandson, Sean, try to get a win against the elder McVay’s former team.

Eagles RT Lane Johnson is looking forward to facing Von Miller on Sunday.

Washington blasted music at practice and worked on silent counts and nonverbal communication to simulate the noise they’ll be facing in Seattle.

Bears QB Mitch Trubisky is learning a lot from Mark Sanchez.

The Lions have used 246 different defensive combinations this year.

Property values for houses close to Lambeau Field are skyrocketing.

Is it possible that the Vikings’ second-half schedule is easier than the first-half schedule?

The Falcons, as defending NFC champions, are getting the best from everyone they face.

Panthers K Graham Gano has a neat trick that is hard to teach and even harder to execute.

It’s still not known when Saints CB Delvin Breaux will be back.

Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter is pulling for his former Atlanta ballboy who recently tore an ACL during practice in Houston.

The Cardinals are hoping to force more turnovers.

The Rams need young players to step up at safety, with Cody Davis now on IR.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo will be in a familiar spot on Sunday: Backup quarterback.

The Seahawks will rely on S Bradley McDougald on Sunday, with Earl Thomas out.