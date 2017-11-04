Tamba Hali activated by Chiefs, eligible to play vs. Cowboys

Getty Images

Tamba Hali is back.

The Chiefs activated their five-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker today, putting him on the 53-man roster for the first time this season after a long recovery from an injury.

That means he’s eligible to play against the Cowboys tomorrow, and although the Chiefs haven’t definitively stated that he’ll play, there’s no reason to activate him today if he’s not going to play tomorrow. So expect to see Hali on the field for the first time since last season’s playoff loss to the Steelers.

Hali turned 34 yesterday and is coming off a disappointing season in which he had just 3.5 sacks. So it remains to be seen how much he has left. But we’ll start to get an idea tomorrow.