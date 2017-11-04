Vontae Davis doesn’t make the trip to Houston

Getty Images

As to Colts try to avoid sinking to 2-7 on the year, they’ll be without one of their top players.

The team has announced that cornerback Vontae Davis did not make the trip to Houston for Sunday’s game against the Texans. The absence is described by the Colts as “not injury related.”

Davis missed the first three games of the year due to a groin injury suffered in the preseason. He has started the last five regular-season games. The 29-year-old defensive back, originally drafted by the Dolphins and traded to Indy in 2012, was the subject of trade rumors in advance of Tuesday’s annual deadline for doing such deals.