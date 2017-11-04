Vontae Davis will miss game due to lingering groin issue

Getty Images

The announcement that Colts cornerback Vontae Davis didn’t make the trip to Houston for Sunday’s game against the Texans for reasons that are not injury-related seemed ominous. The truth isn’t. The implications are.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Davis believes he needs treatment and time off as a result of the groin injury that caused him to miss the first three games of the regular season. Which makes the absence definitely injury related.

So why didn’t the Colts disclose it that way? Other than the obvious (i.e., it’s the Colts), it’s possible that the Colts have been failing to disclose a groin problem with Davis when they should have been, and that suddenly scratching him due to a groin injury that dates back more than two months would look fishy.

Which means that in order to cover up possible recent fudging of the injury report, the Colts have blatantly lied about the reasons for Davis staying home. Which is fitting, since many believe the Colts lied for months about the true prognosis of quarterback Andrew Luck‘s injured shoulder.