Ziggy Ansah questionable for Monday night

Getty Images

The Lions have lost three games in a row. They’ll try to end that streak in a place where they rarely win.

For the Monday night game at Lambeau Field against the Packers, the Lions could be without defensive end Ziggy Ansah, who is listed as questionable with a knee injury. Ansah, a first-round pick in 2013 who is in a contract year, has four sacks in seven games this season.

Also questionable for the 3-4 Lions is safety Don Carey. Rookie receiver Kenny Golladay, who has missed the last four games with a hamstring injury, is doubtful.

The Lions went 24 years without beating the Packers at Lambeau Field before finally accomplishing the feat in 2015. The Packers beat the Lions there in 2016. This year, however, they won’t have Aaron Rodgers.