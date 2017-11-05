A.J. Green blames Jalen Ramsey cheap shots for making him snap

Posted by Charean Williams on November 5, 2017, 5:38 PM EST
Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green snapped, he said, because of cheap shots he felt Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey was taking. Green, who, along with Ramsey, was ejected at the end of the first half, apologized to his teammates privately before issuing a public apology in postgame interviews.

“It’s football,” Green said, via quotes distributed by the Jaguars. “Things get a little rough out there.  When you start to take cheap shots when I’m not looking, that’s when I have to defend myself. I’m not going to back down from anybody. I have a son, and I’m not going to teach him to back down from anybody. It’s a respect thing. I respect all my opponents that I go against, but when it gets to a level when I’m not looking that puts myself in danger, I will have to defend myself. He was talking the whole time, and I was just blocking it out. I can handle that.”

Green and Ramsey were several yards downfield, not involved in a running play up the middle in the waning seconds of the first half. Green placed his hands on Ramsey, and Ramsey reacted by shoving Green to the ground from behind. Green jumped up, put Ramsey in a chokehold and threw him to the ground before throwing punches at Ramsey’s helmet.

“We were just running the clock out, and I turned my back and he shoved me,” Green said. “That’s not football. I’m not going to tolerate disrespect like that. I know we can’t fight on the field. He got under my skin, and I can’t let that happen. I’ve been the ultimate pro this long, and I can’t let little things like that get to me. I shouldn’t have reacted that way and I apologized to my teammates. That’s not who I am. It just got the best of me today.”

Afterward, Bengals coach Marvin Lewis offered little to explain what set off Green.

“Well, he was set off by something, and we’ll keep that at what it was. You know . . .,” Lewis said, refusing to expound in follow-up questions.

Green, who vows it won’t happen again, knows he could face a suspension for his actions.

“As a player, as a man, and a father, that’s a reflection of me,” Green said. “I should have walked off in that whole situation. I definitely learned from this experience. It’s never going to happen again. I regret my actions. Whatever the punishment, I accept it. I put myself in that situation.”
 
The Bengals trailed 13-7 at halftime, with Green making only one catch for 6 yards. They had no hope of coming back in the second half without their best playmaker.

“Well it changes things,” Lewis said of not having Green in the second half. “There’s things that . . . obviously it changes your plan, and you know, that’s big. We lose one of our best players.”

19 responses to “A.J. Green blames Jalen Ramsey cheap shots for making him snap

  1. If you don’t want to be disrespected then don’t grab another man from behind and slam him and make it sound like it wasn’t a coward move-lost all respect for A.J.

  8. A.J. Green has always been the best of the best when it comes to professionalism. He let the situation get the best of him and he obviously regrets it. He manned up and apologized- didn’t run from it or make excuses. This is NOT who he is and I believe him when he says it’ll never happen again. Let’s not turn him into a villain. AJ is one one the “good guys” in this league. 7 years of doing and saying all the right things. I guess he’s allowed to have 1 bad day. You the man AJ. We all love you in Cincinnati.

  11. “I have a son, and I’m not going to teach him to back down from anybody. It’s a respect thing.” What you taught him today was a whole lot worse.

  12. I’m not sure what video the author saw but there was a good period of time after Green had ceased blocking Ramsey and when Ramsey shoved Green down.

  13. Was at the game and saw it…AJ shoved first for no reason as the ball was in play elsewhere. And Ramsey shoved back with AJ going full hollywood and falling to the ground.
    Then it looked like WWE Primetime out there ….AJ had him in a choke hold and Ramsey was like a rag doll. Talking isn’t instigating….all these corners talk in this league.

  14. Maybe im old school … But what i learned growing up is that if someone whips you in sports, you battle but you take your butt whooping like a man and with respect … Obviously its not something A J Green could handle today, Ramsey locked him down to 1 catch for 6 yards, guess what A J … It happens. You take it like a man and guess what, next week you have another opurtunity next week. Now because of your actions, you won’t.

  15. kevjamm says:
    November 5, 2017 at 5:46 pm
  16. Green played right into Ramsey’s hands. He let him win . I thought Green was smarter than this. What good is punching a guy’s helmet going to do? He’s lucky he didn’t break his hand. What would his son think of that? Dumb move.

  19. No doubt, but he felt obligated to tell his story to the press to which he knows “i” will read. But your right, no players give a damn about you or me.

